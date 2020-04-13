Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Dearborn Chapel - Dearborn
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Arthur Ray
Arthur Lincoln Ray

Arthur Lincoln Ray Obituary
Arthur Lincoln Ray entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years Eileen Ray (9/11/2013). Loving father of David Ray (Mary Ray), Nancy Frentner (Kevin Frentner). He is survived by his grandchildren Rebekah Galea, Katherine Ray, Larry Wooten, Thomas Wooten, James Wooten and 6 great grandchildren. Arthur was a World War II Army veteran and lifetime resident of Dearborn Michigan. A special thanks to his daughter-in-law, Mary Ray, who took care of him the last 7 years of his life and was his best friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and all that knew him. A private service for the family will be held at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020
