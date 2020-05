Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Arthur's life story with friends and family

Share Arthur's life story with friends and family

Kacewicz, Arthur M. May 14, 2020. Age 81 of Riverview. Born, January 6, 1939. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn. Loving father of John Kacewicz and Annette (Gary) Ennis. Dearest grandfather of Gary Ennis III. Private Family Services will be held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstowns Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store