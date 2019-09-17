Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:30 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wick Road Baptist Church
21117 Wick Rd.
Taylor, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Wick Road Baptist Church
21117 Wick Rd.
Taylor, MI
View Map
Audrey Owens


1921 - 2019
Audrey Owens Obituary
OWENS, AUDREY C. Age 98, September 15, 2019 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Walt (Vicki) Owens Dr. John (Deborah) Owens. Also survived by her grandchildren Amy Lester, Beth (Scott) Hinzmann, Kathryn (Rick) Talbert, Becky (Todd) DePaulis, Emily (Mike) Brigham and the late Benjamin Owens; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; her brother Hank Mathis. Visitation, Wednesday, 3:30-9 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. Instate, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. until funeral service, 10:30 a.m. at Wick Road Baptist Church, 21117 Wick Rd., Taylor. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Audrey may be made to The Salvation Army. Visit her tribute at: www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019
