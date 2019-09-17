|
|
OWENS, AUDREY C. Age 98, September 15, 2019 of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Walt (Vicki) Owens Dr. John (Deborah) Owens. Also survived by her grandchildren Amy Lester, Beth (Scott) Hinzmann, Kathryn (Rick) Talbert, Becky (Todd) DePaulis, Emily (Mike) Brigham and the late Benjamin Owens; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; her brother Hank Mathis. Visitation, Wednesday, 3:30-9 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. Instate, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. until funeral service, 10:30 a.m. at Wick Road Baptist Church, 21117 Wick Rd., Taylor. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Audrey may be made to The Salvation Army. Visit her tribute at: www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019