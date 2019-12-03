Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Gomez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Gomez Obituary
Gomez, Barbara A., age 69, of Detroit, November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Gomez, Sr. Loving mother of Frank (Shayla) Gomez. Dearest grandmother of Manuel III, Franchesque, Gabrielle, Courtney, Joseph, Nicholas, Frank Junior and Brooke and great-grandmother of Jacob, Alessandra, Jesse, Glenn Jr., Gus, Emi, Manuel IV and Leilani. Dear sister of Evelyn Hubbard, John (Chung Suk) Hubbard, James Hubbard, Janette (Harold) Hill and sister-in-law Carrie Finney. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Manuel Gomez Jr., her sister Betty (Dale) Brees and her brother Steve Finney. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran funeral home 23750 Goddard Rd. Funeral Saturday 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please leave a message of condolence on Barbara’s online guest book.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -