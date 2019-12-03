|
|
Gomez, Barbara A., age 69, of Detroit, November 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Gomez, Sr. Loving mother of Frank (Shayla) Gomez. Dearest grandmother of Manuel III, Franchesque, Gabrielle, Courtney, Joseph, Nicholas, Frank Junior and Brooke and great-grandmother of Jacob, Alessandra, Jesse, Glenn Jr., Gus, Emi, Manuel IV and Leilani. Dear sister of Evelyn Hubbard, John (Chung Suk) Hubbard, James Hubbard, Janette (Harold) Hill and sister-in-law Carrie Finney. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Manuel Gomez Jr., her sister Betty (Dale) Brees and her brother Steve Finney. Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran funeral home 23750 Goddard Rd. Funeral Saturday 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please leave a message of condolence on Barbara’s online guest book.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019