Sauer, Barbara Ann (of Wyandotte) Age 77, Passed away on Mother's Day May 12, 2019. Born on August 29, 1941 in Detroit, MI @ St. Mary's Hospital. Loving Mom-survived by her 2 Children: MaryBeth (John) Adams & EJ Sauer. Sweetest "Mummu" to her 5 Grandchildren: Tara (John) Hazey, Brittany (Brock) Callaway, Amanda Pauley, Joseph Sauer, Jacob Sauer and 3 Great Grandchildren: Brock, Blakely & Brooklyn Callaway. Supportive sister to her 2 siblings: Henry MeHall, Charlene Wolfe. Loved greatly by her boyfriend, Bob Brown and so many other family and friends. Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, May 26th from 3 to 8 p.m. at Southgate V.F.W. (16200 Dix Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI 48195)
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 26, 2019