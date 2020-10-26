Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilkie, Barbara Anne. Age 76 of Grosse Ile. Passed away October 25, 2020. Beloved wife of John “Jack” Wilkie for 55 years. Loving mother of John Wilkie and Todd Wilkie. Proud grandmother of Nathan, Mollie and Lily. Dear sister of Ronald (Frieda) Benn. Survived also by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Orlin and Dorothy Benn and siblings Donald, Sandy, Marlene and Janice. Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Visit:



