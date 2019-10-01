|
Kendra, Barbara D., age 90, of Brownstown, September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kendra. Loving mother of Teresa (Richard) Kendra, Michael (Kathy) Kendra, Catherine Kendra and Joseph Kendra. Dearest grandmother of Sophia, Daniel, Jessa and Ashley. Visitation is Friday, 1-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park), 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Saturday, 11 a.m. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Residential Hospice Foundation.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019