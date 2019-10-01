Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kendra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara D. Kendra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara D. Kendra Obituary
Kendra, Barbara D., age 90, of Brownstown, September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kendra. Loving mother of Teresa (Richard) Kendra, Michael (Kathy) Kendra, Catherine Kendra and Joseph Kendra. Dearest grandmother of Sophia, Daniel, Jessa and Ashley. Visitation is Friday, 1-8 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park), 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Saturday, 11 a.m. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Residential Hospice Foundation.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now