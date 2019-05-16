|
BENNETT, Barbara E., age 80, of Southgate, May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Harland Bennett. Loving mother of Lauri Caruso, Vicki Ellen Bennett, Sheri Renee (Raymond) Melian. Dearest grandmother of Ryan Anthony (Marlen) Caruso, Cameron Scott Caruso, Eric Christopher Bennett, Morgan Ellen Melian and Madison Olivia Melian and great grandmother of Ness James Caruso. She is also survived by her nephew David Moody. She is preceded in death by her father Harry Emerson Moody, her mother Freda Virginia (Fred) Lyons, her brother Darrell Dwayne Moody and her sister Wendy Sue Lyons. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. She will be taken by Horse-Drawn Carriage to Michigan Memorial Park for entombment.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 19, 2019