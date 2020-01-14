Home

Slocum, Barbara J. age 84. January 12, 2020 of Wyandotte, formerly of Ecorse. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Slocum. Loving mother of Jerrianne Swangim, the late Arthur Laramie, the late Donald J. Laramie, Daniel Slocum and David Slocum. Dearest sister of Marilyn Beneteau, the late Jerry Hammill, John Hammill, and Jeanne Pizzimenti. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Preceded in Death by parents Daniel and Rita Hammill. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes ~ The Thon Center, Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020
