NOWAK, Barbara J., age 92, of Mt. Pleasant, previously of New Boston, September 06, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Nowak, Sr. Loving mother of Arthur (Sandy) McNabb and Albert (Patti) Nowak, Jr.. Dearest grandmother of Megan, Matthew, Robbie, Danielle, Kristi, Andrea, James and Ja’nee, great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of 1. She is preceded in death by her first husband John McNabb, Sr., her son John “Jack” McNabb, Jr., her daughter Sue Ellen Beardsley, her granddaughter Amy, her parents and her sister Sue Osha. Service was Friday, 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Visitation was Friday, 10-11 a.m. Arrangements by Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com