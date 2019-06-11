Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Barbara Lee Gorman

Barbara Lee Gorman Obituary
Gorman, Barbara Lee of Wyandotte. June 10, 2019. Age 77. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Julie (Dean) Martin, Susan (Michael) Brennan, and Michelle (Keith) Loya. Dear sister of David (Ronnie) Morabito. Proud grandmother of Isaac, Rebecca, Brooke, Brianna, Elizabeth, Lyndsay, Logan and Hayden. Memorial Gathering Friday 2-9 pm with a 7pm Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte, 734-285-9000. Memorial Mass Saturday, 10am at St. Andre Bessette Church, 4250 W. Jefferson Ave, Ecorse.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 12, 2019
