Barbara Marie Manuel
Brighton, MI, October 12, 2020, Age 67. Beloved wife of Fred, loving mother of Kristen (John) Peffer, Geneva (Neal) Cole, Susan (Ryan) Hornby; cherished grandmother of Johnny, Ben, Luke, Georgina Mary, John Henry, Charles Becket, James, Emily. Dear sister of Karen Nagy, Timothy Nagy, Joseph Nagy, LeeAnn Nagy. Barbara will lie instate on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. until the time of her funeral service at 3 p.m. at Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 22200 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon. Interment will be at Michigan Memorial Cemetery, Flat Rock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share a “Memorial Tribute” with the family at:

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
