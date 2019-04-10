Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Mead

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Mead Obituary
Mead, Barbara. Age 86, of Trenton passed on April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Mead III. Loving mom of Lisa Jasina, Claudia (Kevin) Gaynier, Maria (Joe) Vermeersch, Trisha Mead and Nora (Steve) Kowalski and the late Alfred Mead IV. Proud grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 14. Also survived by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Arrangements were handled by The Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now