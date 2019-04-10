|
Mead, Barbara. Age 86, of Trenton passed on April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Mead III. Loving mom of Lisa Jasina, Claudia (Kevin) Gaynier, Maria (Joe) Vermeersch, Trisha Mead and Nora (Steve) Kowalski and the late Alfred Mead IV. Proud grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 14. Also survived by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Arrangements were handled by The Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019