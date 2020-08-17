Beatrice Connock

Age 94. August 14, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Billy Connock. Loving mother of Bill (Patricia) Connock, Richard Connock, Margaret (Kevin) Keeney, Cindy (late Dennis) Garcia, Patricia Childress, and Mary (Dennis) Wellinger. Survived by 15 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Beatrice and Billy were married on January 21, 1944. Beatrice was a member of the Christian Mother's at St. Frances Cabrini Church. She attended the Capuchin silent retreat for many years. She worked at Child's Restaurant in Detroit and at Russell & Phinney Pie Company. For many years, Beatrice delivered pies to priests and nuns in the area. Visitation Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1-8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Avenue, Allen Park, (313-382-1150). Funeral Service Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 am (In state at 9:30 am) at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Please sign online guestbook at



