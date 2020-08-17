1/1
Beatrice Connock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 94. August 14, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Billy Connock. Loving mother of Bill (Patricia) Connock, Richard Connock, Margaret (Kevin) Keeney, Cindy (late Dennis) Garcia, Patricia Childress, and Mary (Dennis) Wellinger. Survived by 15 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Beatrice and Billy were married on January 21, 1944. Beatrice was a member of the Christian Mother's at St. Frances Cabrini Church. She attended the Capuchin silent retreat for many years. She worked at Child's Restaurant in Detroit and at Russell & Phinney Pie Company. For many years, Beatrice delivered pies to priests and nuns in the area. Visitation Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1-8 pm at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park Avenue, Allen Park, (313-382-1150). Funeral Service Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 am (In state at 9:30 am) at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Please sign online guestbook at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved