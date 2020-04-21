Home

Benjamin Martin Sutherland III


1946 - 2020
Benjamin "Rick" Martin Sutherland III, age 73, of National City, Michigan formerly of Southgate, Michigan passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home. Rick was born November 11, 1946 in Wyandotte, Michigan to the late Benjamin Martin and Marjorie (Core) Sutherland Jr. He attended Melvindale High School and graduated with the class of 1964. Rick married the former Gail Antosh on May 10, 1969 at St. Mary Magdeline Church in Melvindale, Michigan and together they raised two children, Michael and Stephanie. Rick worked his way up in the automotive industry to Regional Sales Manager retiring in 2008. He enjoyed collecting cars and guitars. Rick was a lifelong musician playing with many bands as guitarist and vocalist. He was a member of Knight of Columbus Robert H. Jones Council #3078. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Gail; son, Michael (Sonya) Sutherland; daughter, Stephanie (Daniel) Monroe; grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Isabelle, and Benjamin; siblings, Cathy (Bruce) Swartwood, Cynthia (John Jablonski) Mauro, Susan (John) Massolia, and Michael (Renee) Sutherland; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. According to Rick's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date and will be announced. Online condolences may be offered at
