Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas a’Becket Catholic Church
555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill)
Canton, MI
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. Thomas a’Becket Catholic Church
555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill)
Canton, MI
View Map
Bernadette Jacobs Obituary
Bernadette Jacobs. February 6, 2020. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Raymond H. Dearest mother of Gregory (Peggy), Jeannette (Robert) Shrank, Terese (Jay) Heney, Bernadette (Vincent) Ranelli and Elizabeth (Tom Young) Sisk. Dear sister of Edward (Dolores) Kuehnel, the late James (the late Virginia) Kuehnel, the late Mary Margaret (the late Joseph) Haener. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Katie) Jacobs, Kate (Jeff) Hravbovsky, Brendan, Connor, Jake Heney and Vincent Ranelli and great-grandmother of Nora Mae Jacobs and Jacob Hravbovsky. Loving step-grandmother of 5 and step-great-grandmother of 6. Memorial Service Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Thomas a’Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill) Canton, MI. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held at church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Capuchins. The family has entrusted care and services to the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home (734) 981-1700. Share a “Memorial Tribute” with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -