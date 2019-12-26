|
Bernice Kalicki of Taylor passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Sigmund. Loving mother of the late Christopher, Joseph (Debra), Frank, William (Erna), and Cindy. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Bethann (Jamie), Jennifer, Sara, Jacob, Shelby, Nicklas, and Thomas. Proud great grandmother of Jordan, Jude, Scarlett, and Ford. Dear sister of Angeline, Louie, and the late Rose. Funeral services were held by Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019