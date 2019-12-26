Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Kalicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Kalicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Kalicki Obituary
Bernice Kalicki of Taylor passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Sigmund. Loving mother of the late Christopher, Joseph (Debra), Frank, William (Erna), and Cindy. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Bethann (Jamie), Jennifer, Sara, Jacob, Shelby, Nicklas, and Thomas. Proud great grandmother of Jordan, Jude, Scarlett, and Ford. Dear sister of Angeline, Louie, and the late Rose. Funeral services were held by Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -