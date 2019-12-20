|
Nelson, Bernice Mary. December 20, 2019. Age 93 of Ecorse. Beloved wife of the late Earl William Nelson. Loving mother of Marian Elizabeth Nelson of Oxford, MI, Kathleen Ann Gallagher of Oxford, MI, Kevin Earl (Norma) Nelson of Belleville, MI, Paul Edward (Beth Czaran) Nelson of Ecorse, MI and Robert Joseph (Robert Scott) Nelson of Windsor, Ontario. Dearest grandmother of John Patrick (JoAnn) Gallagher of Waterford, MI, Michael James (Natalie) Gallagher of Waterford, MI, Daniel Patrick (Renee) Gallagher of Oxford, MI, Shannon Kathleen (Daniel) Shock of Holland, MI, Paul David (Kerry) Nelson of Dearborn, MI, Mark Edward Nelson of Chicago, IL, Renee Marie Nelson of Taylor, MI and Earl William Nelson II of Lincoln Park, MI. Dear sister of Theodore (Mary) Charron of Dearborn, MI. Preceded in death by siblings Rita Burke, Ronald Charron, Vera Byrd, Leonard Charron, Merle Charron and Lucille Marc. Also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Born July 26, 1926. Bernice graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School. She married the “boy next door” Earl William Nelson on July 7, 1945. Bernice worked as a torpedo calibrator during World War II. She also worked for Michigan Bell, Sears and as manager of a homebased notary business. She was an avid reader, artist, crocheter, decorator, homemaker and collector of frogs. Bernice was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes, River Rouge, MI and St. Andre Bessette (formerly St. Francis Xavier, Ecorse, MI). Instate, Monday, December 23, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of Mass 11 a.m., St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church, 4250 W. Jefferson, Ecorse. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 25, 2019