Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Bertha Jenders Obituary
Jenders, Bertha. March 26, 2019. Age 92 of Taylor. Dear sister of Frances (Phillip) Drum. Dearest aunt of many Nieces and Nephews. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents Valentine and Julia Jenders as well as her siblings Margaret, Stephen and Willhelm. Visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Rosary Sunday at 6:15 p.m. In state Monday 9:30 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3965 Merrick Avenue, Dearborn Heights. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Bertha’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019
