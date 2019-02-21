Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Westlawn Cemetery
Farmersburg, IN
Williamson, Betty I. February 14, 2019. Age 89 of Southgate. Loving mother of Donna (Gary) Rensi, Deborah Holbrook, Gladys (Paul) Winegar, Leonard (Cheryl) Shelton, Kevin Hensley, George (Jamie) Kauff and John Kauff. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Visitation, Thursday, February 28, 2019, 1:00 PM until time of Service 6:00 PM. Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd. Graveside committal service, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, Farmersburg, IN.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019
