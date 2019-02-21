|
Williamson, Betty I. February 14, 2019. Age 89 of Southgate. Loving mother of Donna (Gary) Rensi, Deborah Holbrook, Gladys (Paul) Winegar, Leonard (Cheryl) Shelton, Kevin Hensley, George (Jamie) Kauff and John Kauff. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Visitation, Thursday, February 28, 2019, 1:00 PM until time of Service 6:00 PM. Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd. Graveside committal service, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, Farmersburg, IN.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019