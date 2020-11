Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jean Wright (Vanzant), October 31 at age 94 of Blue Ridge, Georgia, formerly Southgate, Mich. Proceeded in death by beloved husband, James. Loving mother of Karen Anderson (Butch) of Blue Ridge, Georgia; James Wright (Sandy) of Russellville, Arkansas; Sharon Dettloff (Scott) of Gibraltar Mi., and late stepson in law Dan Wright. Grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 3. Services to be announced.



