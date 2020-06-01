Betty L. White
White, Betty L. MAY 30, 2020. Age 93 of Southgate. Beloved wife of Carroll White. Loving mother of Robert Lee (Joanne) White, Marcia Mai White and Ronald (MiYeon) White. Dearest grandmother of Elisa, Evan, Carson Lee, Marshal, Wyatt, Min Woo and Min Yong. Great grandmother of Nina, Vera, Lee and Felix. Betty was a retired school teacher and very active in the Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes – Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
