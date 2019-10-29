Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Betty Marie Michling

Betty Marie Michling Obituary
Michling, Betty Marie, age 91, of Romulus, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Betty was born May 14, 1928 in Romulus, Michigan. She was the daughter of Walter Wollenberg and Gertrude (Korndorfer) Wollenberg. To cherish her memory she leaves three children; Linda (Roger) Palencar, Allen Michling and Cheryl (Jim) Wegienka, one brother; Jim Wollenberg, four grandchildren; Allan Palencar, Erik (Kayla) Palencar, Heather (Matt) Czajkowski and Allen (Daniele) Michling Jr. and nine great grandchildren; Nicklas, Colin, Ella, Alana, Ethan, Carter, Emily, Reese and Hudson. Betty was preceded in death by her husband; Earl Michling, her parents; Walter and Gertrude Wollenberg and one brother; William Wollenberg. Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 1:00pm to 9:00pm, at Crane Funeral Home, located at 36885 Goddard Rd., Romulus, MI 48174. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Boston, at 11am with Rev. John W. Schwartz officiating. Interment will take place at Michigan Memorial Park. Online guests may leave condolences, share a photo, or light a memorial candle by visiting
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019
