Beverly Marie Chrobak Jordan. Age 87. December 3, 1931 – February 24, 2019. Beverly was the beloved wife of Robert Francis Jordan for over 30 years and the cherished mother of Dr. Michael Robert Jordan. Beverly is predeceased by her cherished husband Robert Francis, her loving parents Aniela Wojtowicz and Josef Chrobak and by her three dear sisters: Helena, Czeslawa, and Wanda Chrobak. Beverly's parents immigrated to America from Poland in the early 1900’s looking for a better life which they found, enjoyed and shared with their four daughters. Beverly was a lifelong resident of Dearborn and a 1949 graduate of Fordson High School, Dearborn. She studied at Eastern Michigan University and at the University of Michigan where she obtained two Masters Degrees with highest honors. Beverly taught mathematics at Detroit’s Southwestern High School for over 40 years. She loved teaching and took great pride in her students’ successes and achievements during and after high school. Beverly had a lifelong love of botany and an encyclopedic knowledge of plants and flowers. She loved traveling to faraway places, learning about new cultures, trying new foods, and learning about history first hand. Ever inquisitive, Beverly was a member of local book and history clubs. She especially enjoyed her summers at Bay View on Little Travers Bay where she always found peace, enjoyed long walks in the woods, and was involved in Bay View’s theater and music programs. Beverly also had a strong interest in baking and enjoyed baking cakes at home even during times of declining health. Above all she loved her son Michael who was the apple of her eye, her confidant, and of whom she was immensely proud. Funeral services were held at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary