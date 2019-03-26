Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy OWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy C. OWEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy C. OWEN Obituary
OWEN, Billy C., age, 83, of Rockwood, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne Owen. Loving father of Marlon (Cynthia) Owen and Melanie (Ray) Palmatier. Dearest grandfather of Tara (Kevin) McDonald, Nathan Owen, Emily (Brian) Hopper and Jennifer (Michael) Boutin. Dear great grandfather of 6 loving great granddaughters. He is also survived by his brother Bryant (Jimmie Anne) Owen and sister Sue (the late Ernest) Oden. He was also preceded in death by his grandson Jonathan. Service is Friday, 11:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 3:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now