OWEN, Billy C., age, 83, of Rockwood, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne Owen. Loving father of Marlon (Cynthia) Owen and Melanie (Ray) Palmatier. Dearest grandfather of Tara (Kevin) McDonald, Nathan Owen, Emily (Brian) Hopper and Jennifer (Michael) Boutin. Dear great grandfather of 6 loving great granddaughters. He is also survived by his brother Bryant (Jimmie Anne) Owen and sister Sue (the late Ernest) Oden. He was also preceded in death by his grandson Jonathan. Service is Friday, 11:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 3:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019