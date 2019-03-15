Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Billy J. MULLINS

Billy J. MULLINS Obituary
MULLINS, Billy J., age 79, of Woodhaven, March 14, 2019. Beloved companion of the late Delores “Elaine” Whitehead. Loving father of Darla (Walt) Nikonowicz and Trent (Ruth) Mullins. Dearest grandfather of Heather Hendrix and Kayla Mullins and great grandfather of Matthew Hendrix. He is also survived by his brothers Eldrige, Leo, Bob and Jim and his sisters Mable, Erma, Norma, Sue, Carol and Julia. He was preceded in death by his parents Ireland and Mildred Mullins. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the , . Service is Saturday, 6:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 1:00 - 8:00 PM. His cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019
