Brna, Bo, June 26, 2019. Age 87 of Trenton. Beloved husband of the late Lenora Jane Brna. Loving father of Gloria (Jim) Whitten, Gary (Trish) Fry, Rhey Fry, Bob (Rhonda), Al, Bruce, Donna, and Carol (John) Artico. Dearest grandfather of 14 and dear great grandfather of 4. Also survived by his sister Martha Stojanoff and many nieces and nephews. Bo is preceded in death by his first wife Joann Brna and brothers Martin and Paul. Also preceded in death by his grandson Nicholas Artico. Visitation, Monday, July 1, 2019, 2-8 p.m., and Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11 a.m. until time of Service, 11:30 a.m., Molnar Funeral Home – Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Road, Brownstown. Memorials appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trenton.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 30, 2019