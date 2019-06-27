Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
More Obituaries for Bo Brna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bo Brna

Bo Brna Obituary
Brna, Bo, June 26, 2019. Age 87 of Trenton. Beloved husband of the late Lenora Jane Brna. Loving father of Gloria (Jim) Whitten, Gary (Trish) Fry, Rhey Fry, Bob (Rhonda), Al, Bruce, Donna, and Carol (John) Artico. Dearest grandfather of 14 and dear great grandfather of 4. Also survived by his sister Martha Stojanoff and many nieces and nephews. Bo is preceded in death by his first wife Joann Brna and brothers Martin and Paul. Also preceded in death by his grandson Nicholas Artico. Visitation, Monday, July 1, 2019, 2-8 p.m., and Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11 a.m. until time of Service, 11:30 a.m., Molnar Funeral Home – Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Road, Brownstown. Memorials appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trenton.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 30, 2019
