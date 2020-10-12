Bob Janulis, of Riverview passed away October 10, 2020. Loving husband to Mary for 41 years. Beloved father to Stephen and David. Dear brother to Shirley. Cherished uncle to Angela. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lottie. Bob was an active member in the Society of Vincent De Paul and an usher at St. Cyprian Catholic Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He used to spend his free time boating. Memorial contributions can be made to ChristNet in memory of Bob. Please visit www.martenson.com
for more information.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.