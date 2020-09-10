Bob Kober passed away on September 7, Labor Day, 2020. Age 77. Loving father of Robert S. and Aimee. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Molly, Annie, Joey, and Jason. Bob is also survived by his dear former wife, Michele Jarrait. He was predeceased by his brother, John. Bob was an avid sailor, spending much of his free time on or near the water, a faithful member of Dearborn First United Methodist Church, and could be seen everyday driving through town in his red Mustang GT. Private family services have been held. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Wayne, Michigan. Donations in Bob’s memory appreciated to the Dearborn First United Methodist Church.



