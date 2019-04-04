|
Lozier, Bonnie L., age 80, April 3, 2019 of Romulus. Beloved wife of Jeffrey Lozier for 54 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey, Phillip (Carol) and the late Wess Leapley. Dearest sister to Terry Martin and Jan LeClair. Proud grandmother and aunt to many. Bonnie was blessed to have a large, loving family of in-laws and friends--as well as her dogs and casinos--that were a major part of her life. She was smart, fun loving, generous and a joy to be around. Bonnie made the world a better place and she will be missed. Visitation, Sunday, 2:30-8:00 PM at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (north of Goddard). In state, Monday 9:30 am until funeral service, 10 AM at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 13115 Telegraph, Taylor. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park. Contributions in memory of Bonnie’s life may be made to the church. Visit her tribute at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019