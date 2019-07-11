|
Bills, Bradley William, August 27, 1987 - July 5, 2019. Bradley is survived by his parents, Robert and Denise Bills, his sister Nicole (Jason) Beckham, three nephews: Christian, Hudson, and Lucas, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bradley loved spending time outdoors riding his UTVs, tinkering in his garage, watching movies, and hanging out with family. Brad was one of the oldest people to live with Ataxia Telangiectasia. He never let this diagnosis stop him. He persevered through any and all obstacles and came out on top every single time. He never let A-T stand in his way of happiness! Brad was always happy, always smiling, and no one has a bad memory of him. He will be sorely missed by those that love him. Per Bradley’s wishes, there will not be any services held for him. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 14, 2019