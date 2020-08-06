1/
Brenda Lynne Burack
Brenda Lynne Burack, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away August 1, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1950 to Marvin and Gloria (Grossman) Burack, both predeceased. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Glenn Pondenis and Barry Burack, and a nephew, Shawn Pondenis. Surviving are her stepmother, Mary Alice Burack; nephew, Brian (Holly) Pondenis and their children, Vivian and Calvin; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Burack; and several cousins. Brenda was a speech language pathologist, who worked enthusiastically with the early childhood population. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to the gym, and discovering new and exotic foods with her friends. A donation may be made in her name to the following: National Autism Association, 1 Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or at http://www.nationalautismassociation.org. A private interment service will be held at Holy Sepulcher in Southfield, Michigan, and a celebration of her life will be held at her home at 22341 Oxford, Dearborn, MI on September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
