STAFF SERGEANT ADAMS, Brendan D., age 32, of Clarksville, TN., November 08, 2020. Beloved father of Kolton and Karter. Loving son of Brian and Staci Adams. Dearest brother of Bianca Adams and Bryce Adams. He is also survived by his girlfriend Carol Hopson, his grandmothers Susan Otter and Hazel Wilson. He is preceded in death by his grandfather’s Donald Koscher and Herbert Wilson. Service was Saturday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Friday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. www.mimemorial.com