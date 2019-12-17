|
|
Wolff, Brian A. December 16, 2019. Age 80 of Southgate. Beloved husband of Beverly. Loving father of Brian (Tania), David (Cynthia), Christopher (Kari) and Robert (Kristine). Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Visitation, Friday, December 20, 2019, 1:30-9 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd. Instate Saturday, December 21, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14101 Superior, Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019