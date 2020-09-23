1/1
Brian Costello
Brian William Costello, 69, born September 25, 1950, passed away peacefully in his sleep September 11, 2020. Brian was a kind man with a heart of gold and loved by everyone. His family meant everything to him. He enjoyed spending time with his brother, sisters along with his nieces, nephews and now their children. Brian was a proud Veteran who served as a Sargent in the United States Air Force. Brian enlisted right after graduating from Sacred Heart High School in 1968. Brian was a Big Detroit Tigers Fan and loved going to games whenever possible. Brian will be dearly missed by his brother Frank (Sue) Costello, Sandy Grady and Eileen (Oscar) Gago. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given to Parkinson's Foundation or Disabled American Veterans. Memorial gathering Thursday, October 15, 5-7PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home located at 22546 Michigan Ave, a private family only funeral service will begin at 7PM. Only 10 people permitted in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Private inurnment of cremated remains at 9:30AM on Friday, October 16, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there can only be 20 people present at the cemetery, masks are required. To share a memory or condolences for the family, please visit www.howepeterson.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 23 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
