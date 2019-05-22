Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Brian R. Birkett Obituary
Birkett, Brian R. of Las Vegas, Nevada (formerly of Lincoln Park) passed away on April 19, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved son of the late Shirley and Roland Birkett. Dearest brother of Sandra (Bill) Bullock of Plymouth, Shawn (John) McElmeel of Wyandotte, Melody Birkett of Arizonia and the late Sharon Mauritho. Loving companion of Diane Tinnemeyer of Las Vegas. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will take place at the R.C. Aleks & Son Funeral Home, 1324 Southfield, Lincoln Park, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00pm until time of Prayers at 6:00 pm.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 26, 2019
