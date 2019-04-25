|
Smith, Bruce H. April 24, 2019. Age 74 of Grosse Ile. Beloved husband of Judy. Loving father of Melissa (Chuck) Everhart and Miranda. Dearest grandfather of Charlie and Samuel Everhart. Dear son of Herbert. Preceded in death by mother Phyllis Jean White and siblings Brian, Barbara and Louise. Visitation, Friday, April 26, 2019, 2:00 PM-9:00 PM. Gathering, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 AM until time of service 1:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019