Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 284-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce H. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce H. Smith Obituary
Smith, Bruce H. April 24, 2019. Age 74 of Grosse Ile. Beloved husband of Judy. Loving father of Melissa (Chuck) Everhart and Miranda. Dearest grandfather of Charlie and Samuel Everhart. Dear son of Herbert. Preceded in death by mother Phyllis Jean White and siblings Brian, Barbara and Louise. Visitation, Friday, April 26, 2019, 2:00 PM-9:00 PM. Gathering, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 11:00 AM until time of service 1:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
Download Now