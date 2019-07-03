Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
View Map
Resources
Bruce Krot Jr. Obituary
Krot, Bruce E. Jr. July 2, 2019. Age 50 of Milford. Beloved husband of Melissa. Loving father of Ashley (Kurt) Kierpaul and Adam Krot. Dear brother of Racheal Manthei(TJ Cousino). Dearest grandfather of Bella Krot and 2 on the way (Bruce & Rose). Loving son of Bruce Sr. and Sherry Krot. Active Lieutenant for the City of Dearborn Heights Police Dept. for over 20 years. Bruce will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 09, 2019 from 1- 8 p.m. and Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 12-7 pm with the funeral service at 7 pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Donations may be made to Friends of The Dearborn Animal Shelter. (2661 Greenfield Dearborn, MI. 48120). Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Bruce’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 7, 2019
