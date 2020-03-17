|
|
Bonk, Bud. March 16, 2020. Age 69 of Trenton. Beloved brother of Kathy McKee and Jackie Caliguire. Bud was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Beatrice Bonk and his sisters Bernadine Weglarz and Dawn Bonk. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was an avid bowler, golfer and loyal member of the VFW in Trenton. Bud will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Bud’s guestbook.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020