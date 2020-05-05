Carl Edward Tank
Carl Edward Tank, age 76, of Allen Park was called home to his Lord and Savior on May 1, 2020. Devoted and beloved husband of Sue for 52 years. Brother of Carol Sullivan, Christine (Dennis) Todd, Barbara (Steve) Tomosovich and Robert Tank. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Jean Tank and sister Norma Kuhn. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Martenson Funeral Home in Allen Park, MI. Please visit: www.martenson.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
