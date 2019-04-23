|
|
BAILEY, CARL FREDRICK; AUGUST 3, 1931 – APRIL 17, 2019; 87 of Harrison passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland. Funeral services honoring Mr. Bailey will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison. Visitation will take placed on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial gifts in memory of Mr. Bailey may be considered to the Bailey family, in care of: Linda Bailey. . Arrangements for Mr. Bailey are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989)539-7810. To share an online memory or condolence with Carl’s family, please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019