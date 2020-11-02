Carmen Maria (Estrada) Gomez, 88, of Brownstown Township, Michigan passed away on October 29, 2020 in her daughter’s home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma surrounded by her three daughters. She was born, April 19, 1932 in a box car on Central Avenue in Detroit, Michigan to Juan and Maria de Jesus Estrada. Carmen graduated from Western High School in Detroit in 1950 and married Alfredo Gomez on February 9, 1952. Freddie and Carmen had three daughters, Diana, Alicia and Carmen. Carmen started an income tax business in Southwest Detroit, a prominent Hispanic and Polish community in 1976, at a time when women stayed at home and did not work outside of the home. She was well known and a prominent figure in the Southwest Detroit community. Her husband and daughters, Diana and Carmen joined her in her business, as time went on. Sadly, in 1986, Freddie passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 56. In 2008, Carmen retired, however, her daughters took over the business and relocated it to Allen Park, where they are still serving the Metropolitan Detroit area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Gomez, her parents, Juan and Maria de Jesus, her siblings, Augusto, Octaviano, Leona, Guadalupe (Lupe), John, Alejandro (Alex), Librado (Leroy), several nieces and nephews, her companions, Teofilo (Tony) Layton and Alfred (Al) Carson. She is survived by her brothers, David (Marie) Estrada, Joseph Estrada, her daughters, Diana (Keith) Ratliff, Alicia (Bobby) Gomez-Grayson and Carmen Gomez. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse (Jamie) Morandini, Joel Morandini, Jeremy (Katharine) Morandini, Justin (Thomas) Morandini, Elizabeth Doran, Robert Doran, Ana (Christopher) Stout, Raven Pruett, Jacob Ratliff, Ryan Pruett, Ross Pruett and LaNessa Grayson. 16 great grandchildren: Alexis, Aubrey, Halley, Kaleb, Brayden, Harley, Mia, Aidan, Lia, Sebastian, Elizabeth Nicole, Gia, Mackenzie, Oliver, Ava, Joel Jr., along with many nieces and nephews. Carmen will be missed and was loved by so many. She was a feisty little lady who kept all who knew her laughing. She lived her life on her terms and left this world when she was ready. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send any monetary donations in Carmen Gomez’s name to the Kidney Foundation at: https://secure2.convio.net/akf/site/SPageNavigator/df_id/onetime75.html?s_src=mainform&s_subsrc=mainform_headertribute&don_tp=hon_n&_ga=2.202342356.415444014.1604099390-325660953.1604099390&_gac=1.49489236.1604099390.CjwKCAjw8-78BRA0EiwAFUw8LNHTUh2JQtlXPdff3jhbAzE-R8REOrqwXWgpVqMal5j7EguqSFKHtBoC1UcQAvD_BwE