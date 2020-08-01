1/1
Carmen Rossi
Rossi, Carmen. July 27, 2020. Age 92 of Allen Park. Loving mother of Johnny D. (Barbara) Rossi, Robert E. Rossi, Cynthia M. (Steve) Lepi. Dearest grandmother of Jonathan M. Pokol and Stephen T. Pokol. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, the late Giovanni and Filomena Pallotta, her beloved husband, the late Robert Rossi, and her daughter, the late Loretta A. Rossi. She loved music, dancing, and socializing. She was a loyal and faithful member of the Bagnoli Club, and always enjoyed attending the many functions, dances, picnics, and social gatherings. She also loved to bowl and still participated in the Afternoon Ladies Bowling League at Roosevelt Lanes in Allen Park. Above all, Carmen loved her family and passed along a wonderful Italian cultural heritage. Carmen will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10- 4 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Rosary service 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. In state Saturday 9:00 a.m. with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 13249 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Carmen’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020.
