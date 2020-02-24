|
|
Gillmann, Carol A. of Wyandotte. February 23, 2020. Age 81. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Anne) Gillmann, Jr., Sandra (Jim) Kubisak, Noreen Gillmann, and Lawrence Gillmann. Proud grandmother of April, Julie, Stephen, and Michael (Vernon). Visitation Wednesday, 1-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte, 734-285-9000. Funeral Service Thursday, instate 9:30 a.m. with 10 a.m. Mass at St. Pius Church, Southgate, MI. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020