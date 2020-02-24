Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Gillmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Gillmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Gillmann Obituary
Gillmann, Carol A. of Wyandotte. February 23, 2020. Age 81. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Anne) Gillmann, Jr., Sandra (Jim) Kubisak, Noreen Gillmann, and Lawrence Gillmann. Proud grandmother of April, Julie, Stephen, and Michael (Vernon). Visitation Wednesday, 1-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte, 734-285-9000. Funeral Service Thursday, instate 9:30 a.m. with 10 a.m. Mass at St. Pius Church, Southgate, MI. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Czopek Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -