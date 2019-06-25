|
Todd, Carol Ann; of Lincoln Park; June 23, 2019; age 81. Loving mother of Lynn (Robert) Caswell, Kevin Barton, Randy (Liezl) Barton, Terrie (Kenneth) Forster, Robin Heard, Valerie Draheim, Susan (Chris) Jossefides, Rebecca (David) Newby and the late Kathleen and Robert Todd. Dear sister of Beverly White. Proud grandmother of 15; and great, grandmother of 25. A Memorial Service in Carol’s honor will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 26, 2019