Carol Simmons of Wyandotte. May 9, 2020. Age 82. Loving mother of Daniel (Mary) Simmons and John (Susan) Simmons. Dear sister of Nancy (Harry) Clark and Sandra (John) Bolin. Proud grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 8 and great, great grandmother of 2. Carol was a longtime Wyandotte resident for 53 years and will be missed by many. All services were held privately. Arrangements by Czopek Funeral Directors (734) 285-9000. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 12 to May 17, 2020.