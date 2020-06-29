Patton, Carole A. June 28, 2020. 76 formerly of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of Bernard Patton. Loving mother of Kathleen (David) Wilkins, Donald (Shelley) Patton and Michael (Christina) Patton. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 3-8 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes – The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m., Christ The King Lutheran Church, 15600 Trenton Rd., Southgate. Memorials appreciated to American Cancer Society - https://www.cancer.org/ Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - The Thon Center.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.