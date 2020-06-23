SCHULTZ, Caroline B., age 70, of Brownstown, June 21, 2020. Loving mother of Ginger (Timothy) Strasser, Tracy (John) Mckenzie and Theodore Cox III. Dear grandmother of John Jr. (Brittany), Shawn, Justin, Krysten (Carl) Widener, Harmony Jones, Dakota Ogle and Gemma Cox. Dearest great grandmother of 8. She is also survived by her brothers Timothy (Brenda) Schultz and James Schultz. She was preceded in death by her mother Genevieve, sister Mary Wooden, sister Shirley Rutherford and her brother Patrick Schultz. Service is Friday, 3 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Friday, 1-3 p.m. Her cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.



