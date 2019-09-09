|
Zmijewski, Carolyn F. September 7, 2019. Age 78 of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Stanley R. Zmijewski. Loving mother of Kimberly (Keith) Myers and Gary (Linda) Zmijewski. Caring daughter of Pauline Hartwick. Dear sister of Paulette Pasek, William (Phyllis) Hartwick, and Patsy (Fred) Baugh. Dearest grandmother of Kelly and Holly. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father Seth Hartwick. Carolyn will be deeply missed by family and friends. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Family to update with a memorial service at a later date. Please share memories and leave condolences on Carolyn’s online guestbook.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019