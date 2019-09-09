Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Zmijewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Zmijewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Zmijewski Obituary
Zmijewski, Carolyn F. September 7, 2019. Age 78 of Taylor. Beloved wife of the late Stanley R. Zmijewski. Loving mother of Kimberly (Keith) Myers and Gary (Linda) Zmijewski. Caring daughter of Pauline Hartwick. Dear sister of Paulette Pasek, William (Phyllis) Hartwick, and Patsy (Fred) Baugh. Dearest grandmother of Kelly and Holly. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father Seth Hartwick. Carolyn will be deeply missed by family and friends. Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Family to update with a memorial service at a later date. Please share memories and leave condolences on Carolyn’s online guestbook.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Download Now