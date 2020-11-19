1/1
Casey Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Casey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Casey Lynch, 39, died November 5, 2020. He was born June 12,1981 to the late Grace Freihaut. Growing up in Taylor, Michigan, he was a 1999 graduate of Harry S. Truman High School. He worked for many years at Ford Motor Company doing quality control for Honeywell. He leaves behind a son Bryson. He is survived by his aunt and uncle as well as many cousins and extended family members along with many friends. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, humor and devotion to those close to him. Plans are being made for a private service at Michigan Memorial Park followed by the internment of his remains. As we mourn our loss, we can find comfort knowing that his mother, Grace is welcoming him with open arms in heaven.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved