Casey Lynch, 39, died November 5, 2020. He was born June 12,1981 to the late Grace Freihaut. Growing up in Taylor, Michigan, he was a 1999 graduate of Harry S. Truman High School. He worked for many years at Ford Motor Company doing quality control for Honeywell. He leaves behind a son Bryson. He is survived by his aunt and uncle as well as many cousins and extended family members along with many friends. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, humor and devotion to those close to him. Plans are being made for a private service at Michigan Memorial Park followed by the internment of his remains. As we mourn our loss, we can find comfort knowing that his mother, Grace is welcoming him with open arms in heaven.



